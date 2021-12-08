Fleur-de-Links, December 8: Former Saints defensive lineman passes away

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints waive Kenny Stills and Malcolm Roach, sign Kevin White to practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach while signing wide receiver Kevin White to the practice squad.
Former Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. dies after being taken into police custody - CBS Sports
Former defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr., who was signed by the Saints in 2013, has passed away in police custody; his cause of death has not yet been released.
Terron Armstead reacts to tragic death of former Saints teammate Glenn Foster after arrest - Clutch Points
Terron Armstead took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Glenn Foster Jr.’s passing. (Tweet below)
Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon retires after long tenures with Saints and LSU - The Advocate
Greg McMahon, New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator from 2008 - 2016, has announced his retirement from coaching.
5 Numbers You Need to Know: Saints Make History - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have lost 5 games in a row for the first time in the Sean Payton era.
Taysom Hill wore lavender shoes for My Cause, My Cleats. The inspiration? A Netflix show. - NOLA
Taysom Hill has shared that the Netflix miniseries Maid was the inspiration for his lavender and black cleats.
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated Betting
Sports Illustrated currently has the Saints as 5.5 point favorites to win their upcoming game against the New York Jets.
I really can’t find the words to properly express . Rest In Peace Glenn Foster, you’ll be missed bro!— T. Stead (@T_Armstead72) December 7, 2021
Blessed and honored, still got so much more to give to the community. https://t.co/LYhWTeODrT— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 7, 2021
GREAT GUY https://t.co/JTRyrKTRGO— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) December 7, 2021
Loading comments...