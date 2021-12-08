Fleur-de-Links, December 8: Former Saints defensive lineman passes away

The Saints have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach while signing wide receiver Kevin White to the practice squad.

Former defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr., who was signed by the Saints in 2013, has passed away in police custody; his cause of death has not yet been released.

Terron Armstead took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Glenn Foster Jr.’s passing. (Tweet below)

Greg McMahon, New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator from 2008 - 2016, has announced his retirement from coaching.

The Saints have lost 5 games in a row for the first time in the Sean Payton era.

Taysom Hill has shared that the Netflix miniseries Maid was the inspiration for his lavender and black cleats.

Sports Illustrated currently has the Saints as 5.5 point favorites to win their upcoming game against the New York Jets.

