Fleur-de-Links, December 8: Former Saints defensive lineman passes away

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints waive Kenny Stills and Malcolm Roach, sign Kevin White to practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach while signing wide receiver Kevin White to the practice squad.

Former Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. dies after being taken into police custody - CBS Sports

Former defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr., who was signed by the Saints in 2013, has passed away in police custody; his cause of death has not yet been released.

Terron Armstead reacts to tragic death of former Saints teammate Glenn Foster after arrest - Clutch Points

Terron Armstead took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Glenn Foster Jr.’s passing. (Tweet below)

Special teams coordinator Greg McMahon retires after long tenures with Saints and LSU - The Advocate

Greg McMahon, New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator from 2008 - 2016, has announced his retirement from coaching.

5 Numbers You Need to Know: Saints Make History - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have lost 5 games in a row for the first time in the Sean Payton era.

Taysom Hill wore lavender shoes for My Cause, My Cleats. The inspiration? A Netflix show. - NOLA

Taysom Hill has shared that the Netflix miniseries Maid was the inspiration for his lavender and black cleats.

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated Betting

Sports Illustrated currently has the Saints as 5.5 point favorites to win their upcoming game against the New York Jets.

