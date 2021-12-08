Saints at Jets Wednesday injury report: Alvin Kamara practices in full

On the same day that New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram was added to the COVID-19/Reserve list, the Saints actually got some good news on the injury front at running back.

Saints first injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/WeEHy8Q6iG — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 8, 2021

Star running back Alvin Kamara has returned to practice on Wednesday as a full participant. After missing the last four consecutive games, Kamara is still the Saints leading rusher (530 yards) and leader in scrimmage yards (840) and receptions (32).

Getting Kamara back would be a huge boost for this Saints offense that has struggled to extend drives and score points over their five game losing streak. He’ll catch the eyes of every Saints fan looking for injury reports throughout the week.

More good news come with OL Terron Armstead (who recently committed to a multi-year partnership with the HBCU Legacy Bowl) and DL Marcus Davenport were both limited after missing last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Both players would be huge to have return this week, especially on the defensive line where Cameron Jordan was also added to the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week.

CJ Gardner-Johnson has been designated to return from IR — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 8, 2021

In addition to the injury report, Saints star nickel corner C.J. Gardner-Johnson was also designated to return from injured reserve. With Gardner-Johnson set to work his way back over up to the next 21 days, the defense stands to see a huge boost.

The New York Jets have an injury report early in the week that looks a lot more like what the Saints’ reports have looked like throughout the season. Will be interesting to watch as the week continues on.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.