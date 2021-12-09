CSC Staff Picks, Week 14: Saints predicted to rebound against Jets

The New Orleans Saints have lost their last five games, but are hoping for a change of fortunes Sunday against the New York Jets.

While the New Orleans Saints have had issues and injuries (including most recently to running back Alvin Kamara and the majority of the offensive line), the team as a whole has struggled. Looking to provide a spark to the offense, Sean Payton made a quarterback change and Taysom Hill started his first game at quarterback in the 2021 season last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Taysom struggled at times last week, but the Jets’ defense is nowhere near the caliber as the one in Dallas. The staff here at CSC seems to think the Saints can snap their five-game losing skid and put up points against a New York Jets team that has struggled all season.

Here are our live-updating picks:

Last year, we had a celebrity guest join us each week to make picks for that week’s games. This year, we’re going to do something differently, where we’ll have a reader of Canal Street Chronicles make picks and track how our readers stack up with the staff here at CSC. This week, we have Al’s Toy Barn (@aasalas98 on Twitter) joining us to make picks as we continue the 2021 season.

Here are Al’s picks this week:

Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Titans, Saints, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Buccaneers, Bengals, Packers, Cardinals

The last time most of the staff picked the Saints to win - including our special guest - was Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, and we all remember how that went.

