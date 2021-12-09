Steelers vs. Vikings: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Minnesota Vikings host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in Minneapolis. Pittsburgh is coming off a huge and surprising win at Baltimore, while Minnesota is fresh off a last second loss at previously winless Detroit. Can the Vikings rebound from their horrible loss last week? Will the Steelers take advantage of Minnesota’s awful defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

