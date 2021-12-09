Fleur-de-Links, December 9: Second Saints player joins COVID-19 list

Ryan Ramczyk and Pete Werner are the only two players that did not practice on Wednesday, with Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, and Kaden Elliss limited and Alvin Kamara at full.

Taysom Hill was also listed as full on Wednesday’s injury report, despite his finger injury.

Mark Ingram has joined Cam Jordan on the COVID-19/reserve list.

After being placed on injured reserve in mid-November, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been designated to return from IR.

Despite the Saints ranking near the bottom of the NFL in Super Bowl LVI odds, the playoffs are still possible for the Saints.

Russell Wilson is reportedly interested in playing for multiple different teams, with the Saints being one of them.

The Saints have reportedly signed guard James Carpenter and tackle Jerald Hawkins to their practice squad.

"Sam Mills to the house!"



Mills strips the ball, recovers it, and returns it for a TD at the Jets



: Saints at Jets (Sunday - Noon CT - CBS) #NOvsNYJ | : @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/YOV2cAarIw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2021

So the Saints finally get Alvin Kamara back, and they lose Mark Ingram. Pretty much sums up their 2021 season. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 8, 2021