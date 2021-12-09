 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, December 9: Second Saints player joins COVID-19 list

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints at Jets Wednesday injury report: Alvin Kamara practices in full - Canal Street Chronicles

Ryan Ramczyk and Pete Werner are the only two players that did not practice on Wednesday, with Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, and Kaden Elliss limited and Alvin Kamara at full.

Taysom Hill’s injured finger is still a work in progress, but he’s preparing to play - NOLA

Taysom Hill was also listed as full on Wednesday’s injury report, despite his finger injury.

New Orleans Saints put RB Mark Ingram on COVID-19 list; QB Taysom Hill, RB Alvin Kamara practice fully - ESPN

Mark Ingram has joined Cam Jordan on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Saints designate C.J. Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve - NOLA

After being placed on injured reserve in mid-November, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been designated to return from IR.

Super Bowl LVI Odds: Playoffs Still Within Reach for Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Despite the Saints ranking near the bottom of the NFL in Super Bowl LVI odds, the playoffs are still possible for the Saints.

Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB Open to Playing for Giants, Saints, Broncos - Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson is reportedly interested in playing for multiple different teams, with the Saints being one of them.

Saints sign two offensive linemen to practice squad after OL continues to battle injury bug - NOLA

The Saints have reportedly signed guard James Carpenter and tackle Jerald Hawkins to their practice squad.

