Fleur-de-Links, December 9: Second Saints player joins COVID-19 list

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints at Jets Wednesday injury report: Alvin Kamara practices in full - Canal Street Chronicles
Ryan Ramczyk and Pete Werner are the only two players that did not practice on Wednesday, with Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, and Kaden Elliss limited and Alvin Kamara at full.
Taysom Hill’s injured finger is still a work in progress, but he’s preparing to play - NOLA
Taysom Hill was also listed as full on Wednesday’s injury report, despite his finger injury.
New Orleans Saints put RB Mark Ingram on COVID-19 list; QB Taysom Hill, RB Alvin Kamara practice fully - ESPN
Mark Ingram has joined Cam Jordan on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Saints designate C.J. Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve - NOLA
After being placed on injured reserve in mid-November, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been designated to return from IR.
Super Bowl LVI Odds: Playoffs Still Within Reach for Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
Despite the Saints ranking near the bottom of the NFL in Super Bowl LVI odds, the playoffs are still possible for the Saints.
Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB Open to Playing for Giants, Saints, Broncos - Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson is reportedly interested in playing for multiple different teams, with the Saints being one of them.
Saints sign two offensive linemen to practice squad after OL continues to battle injury bug - NOLA
The Saints have reportedly signed guard James Carpenter and tackle Jerald Hawkins to their practice squad.
"Sam Mills to the house!"— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 9, 2021
Mills strips the ball, recovers it, and returns it for a TD at the Jets
: Saints at Jets (Sunday - Noon CT - CBS) #NOvsNYJ | : @nflthrowback pic.twitter.com/YOV2cAarIw
So the Saints finally get Alvin Kamara back, and they lose Mark Ingram. Pretty much sums up their 2021 season.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 8, 2021
There's been some talk about the Saints defense slipping up as far as their tackling/edge is concerned. It's warranted to some degree. The return of CJ Gardner-Johnson will definitely help.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 8, 2021
CJGJ has that fire they need.
