Saints at Jets Thursday injury report: second full practice for Alvin Kamara

As the New Orleans Saints add another running back to the COVID-19/Reserve list in Ty Montgomery, there’s at least growing optimism that super star back Alvin Kamara will be able to go this weekend against the New York Jets.

Today’s Saints injury report pic.twitter.com/B8ZUMIgb1M — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) December 9, 2021

After a second day of full participation, all seems to be headed in the right direction with the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Around Kamara, no changes from Wednesday report with OL Ryan Ramczyk and Linebacker Pete Werner as DNP, DE Marcus Davenport, OT Terron Armstead, and LB Kaden Elliss all limited, and QB Taysom Hill remaining full as well.

The only change for the Saints’ report on Thursday is that WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey was downgraded to limited with a hamstring injury. Humphrey caught a touchdown pass in last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He has 7 receptions and 127 yards along with two touchdowns so far this season. He has been inactive through most of the year, but has found his way to the field recently as the Saints continue to thin at pass catcher.

For the New York Jets, a couple key names to watch will be RB Tevin Coleman and WR Elijah Moore along with starting guard Larent Duvernay-Tardiff. With RB Michael Carter and WR Corey Davis both on injured reserve, the Jets could end up without their top two options at key position. All while potentially losing a key piece on the offensive line as well.

As for the Jets’ defense, former Saints DL Shel Rankins was elevated to limited after not practicing on Wednesday. Rankins and the Jets defensive line are vital to their success. Meanwhile cornerback Michael Carter (same name as the running back) remains DNP as he rolls through concussion protocols. Linebacker C.J. Mosley might be able to work his way back though, elevating to limited on Thursday. Just in time for a touch matchup with Alvin Kamara.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.