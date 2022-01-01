2022 Rose Bowl Game: open thread

First up, the #6 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) face the #11 Utah Utes (10-3) in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X®. This is the “Grandaddy of Them All” and will hopefully make for a memorable Rose Bowl return home, as the game was moved from its namesake stadium to AT&T Stadium in Texas last year due to California’s state protocol restrictions.

I’ve always had a particular soft spot for the Rose Bowl, living just 6 miles from the picturesque venue. Few sights in sports are as consistently breathtaking as the sun setting behind the San Gabriel Mountains in the third quarter of the Rose Bowl Game. Let’s hope this game gives us something great to see as well.

Rose Bowl Game

#6 Ohio St. vs. #11 Utah

Location: Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California

Game Time: 2:00pm PST / 4:00pm CST / 5:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Ohio St. -4.5; O/U 64, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game and Happy New Year!