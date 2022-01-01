2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl: open thread

Next up, the #7 Baylor Bears (11-2) face the #8 Ole Miss Rebels (10-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Along with the Fiesta, Orange, and Rose, the Sugar Bowl has long been regarded as one of the most prestigious and celebrated bowl games in all of college football. This matchup of top-ten teams should make for one of the better bowl games of the season.

The Sugar Bowl, taking place in my, and many of your, birthplace of New Orleans, in the beloved Superdome, always makes this game a must watch for Saints fans. This game should be entertaining!

Allstate Sugar Bowl

#7 Baylor vs. #8 Ole Miss

Location: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Game Time: 5:45pm PST / 7:45pm CST / 8:45pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Ole Miss -1.5; O/U 55.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game and Happy New Year!