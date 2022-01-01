PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (and more): open thread

Today, the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) face the #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. We’ll be here all day to cover the three early games as well as tonight’s Rose and Sugar Bowls, so join us in all three of our New Year’s Day open threads! There is a lot of action on the gridiron today and you can follow it all here on CSC!
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
#5 Notre Dame vs. #9 Oklahoma St.
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
Game Time: 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Network: ESPN
Odds: Notre Dame -2; O/U 45, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
There are two other games we will discuss here in this thread as well:
Outback Bowl - #21 Arkansas vs. Penn State - Tampa, Florida - ESPN 2 - 11:00am CST
and
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - #15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky - Orlando, Florida - ABC - 12:00pm CST
Enjoy the games and Happy New Year, Who Dat Nation!
