 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (and more): open thread

A huge day of college football tradition starts with these early games!

By Wallace Delery
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oregon v Iowa State Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today, the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) face the #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. We’ll be here all day to cover the three early games as well as tonight’s Rose and Sugar Bowls, so join us in all three of our New Year’s Day open threads! There is a lot of action on the gridiron today and you can follow it all here on CSC!

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

#5 Notre Dame vs. #9 Oklahoma St.

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Game Time: 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: Notre Dame -2; O/U 45, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

There are two other games we will discuss here in this thread as well:

Outback Bowl - #21 Arkansas vs. Penn State - Tampa, Florida - ESPN 2 - 11:00am CST

and

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - #15 Iowa vs. #22 Kentucky - Orlando, Florida - ABC - 12:00pm CST

Enjoy the games and Happy New Year, Who Dat Nation!

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...