Week 17 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Carolina Panthers.
Me:
- Saints rush for 150+ yards and get a win.
Chris Dunnells:
- Sam Darnold passes for over 300 yards.
- Alvin Kamara has over 125 scrimmage yards.
- Alvin Kamara throws a pass.
Tina Howell:
- Saints defense gets 3 sacks.
- Alvin Kamara has 2 TD’s, 100 + yards.
Hayden Reel:
- Saints score more than 30 points.
Gregory Layfield
- Saints offense gets right, scores over 25 and does not turn the ball over.
Brenden Ertle
- Darnold gets benched.
- Saints score a 1st quarter TD.
