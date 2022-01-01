Week 17 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Me:

Saints rush for 150+ yards and get a win.

Chris Dunnells:

Sam Darnold passes for over 300 yards.

Alvin Kamara has over 125 scrimmage yards.

Alvin Kamara throws a pass.

Tina Howell:

Saints defense gets 3 sacks.

Alvin Kamara has 2 TD’s, 100 + yards.

Hayden Reel:

Saints score more than 30 points.

Gregory Layfield

Saints offense gets right, scores over 25 and does not turn the ball over.

Brenden Ertle

Darnold gets benched.

Saints score a 1st quarter TD.

