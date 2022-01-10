2022 National Championship Game: open thread

Finally, the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) face the #3 Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) in the CFP National Championship Game presented by AT&T. Tonight, Alabama looks to win their seventh national title in thirteen seasons, while Georgia looks to win their first national title since 1980. This will be an all-SEC championship final, the first time since these same two schools faced each other in the 2018 title game, which Alabama won in overtime 26-23. The last matchup between these two schools took place in the SEC Championship Game on December 4th, where Alabama handled Georgia 41-24. Hopefully this game is far more entertaining than that one. No matter the result tonight, history will be made.
2022 CFP National Championship Game
#1 Alabama vs. #3 Georgia
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana
Game Time: 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST
Network: ESPN
Odds: Georgia -3; O/U 52, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Enjoy the game, everyone!
