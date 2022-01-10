 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 10: Saints win, but just miss the playoffs

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints beat Falcons 30-20 to end season 9-8, but 49ers win ends their season - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons in their final game of the season, but the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Los Angeles Rams keeps the Saints from the playoffs.

Saints QB Taysom Hill Starts Game Against Falcons With Perfect TD Drive - KSL Sports

Taysom Hill led the Saints to a touchdown in their opening drive for the first in the Saints 2021 season.

New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill exits win over Atlanta Falcons with injured foot - ESPN

While he started the game, Taysom Hill had to exit in the first half due to a foot injury.

Saints at Falcons inactives: Ryan Ramczyk is back - Canal Street Chronicles

Terron Armstead, PJ Williams, Bradley Roby, Mark Ingram, Kenny Stills, and Ian Book were all inactive for the Saints final game of the season.

Saints Will Pick 18th Overall in NFL Draft - Saints News Network

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Saints have secured the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

2022 Saints schedule: List of opponents is finalized - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints 2022 opponents have all been announced.

Bears Urged to Sign ‘Top-3’ Talent This Offseason to Help Justin Fields - Heavy

NFL analyst Brett Sobleski says that the Chicago Bears should attempt to sign Terron Armstead in the offseason.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...