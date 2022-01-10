Fleur-de-Links, January 10: Saints win, but just miss the playoffs

The Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons in their final game of the season, but the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Los Angeles Rams keeps the Saints from the playoffs.

Taysom Hill led the Saints to a touchdown in their opening drive for the first in the Saints 2021 season.

While he started the game, Taysom Hill had to exit in the first half due to a foot injury.

Terron Armstead, PJ Williams, Bradley Roby, Mark Ingram, Kenny Stills, and Ian Book were all inactive for the Saints final game of the season.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Saints have secured the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

The Saints 2022 opponents have all been announced.

NFL analyst Brett Sobleski says that the Chicago Bears should attempt to sign Terron Armstead in the offseason.

