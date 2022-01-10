Fleur-de-Links, January 10: Saints win, but just miss the playoffs

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints beat Falcons 30-20 to end season 9-8, but 49ers win ends their season - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons in their final game of the season, but the San Francisco 49ers defeating the Los Angeles Rams keeps the Saints from the playoffs.
Saints QB Taysom Hill Starts Game Against Falcons With Perfect TD Drive - KSL Sports
Taysom Hill led the Saints to a touchdown in their opening drive for the first in the Saints 2021 season.
New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill exits win over Atlanta Falcons with injured foot - ESPN
While he started the game, Taysom Hill had to exit in the first half due to a foot injury.
Saints at Falcons inactives: Ryan Ramczyk is back - Canal Street Chronicles
Terron Armstead, PJ Williams, Bradley Roby, Mark Ingram, Kenny Stills, and Ian Book were all inactive for the Saints final game of the season.
Saints Will Pick 18th Overall in NFL Draft - Saints News Network
Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Saints have secured the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
2022 Saints schedule: List of opponents is finalized - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints 2022 opponents have all been announced.
Bears Urged to Sign ‘Top-3’ Talent This Offseason to Help Justin Fields - Heavy
NFL analyst Brett Sobleski says that the Chicago Bears should attempt to sign Terron Armstead in the offseason.
Thanks to all the #Saints fans that attended today's win - heard y'all all game! #BestFans pic.twitter.com/LR6ID3beJD— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 10, 2022
⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️— T. Stead (@T_Armstead72) January 10, 2022
Love you with my whole heart!!! #WhoDat #4L
Michael Thomas keeps his NFL single season record for receptions in a season (149).— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) January 10, 2022
Cooper Kupp finished season with 145 receptions. #Saints
