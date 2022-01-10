Social media reactions to end of Saints season

After a 49ers victory over the Rams, the New Orleans Saints have now been eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints did just about everything they could on Sunday to assure that they would have a spot in the post season. Even a dominating win over the Falcons were not enough in the end. Unfortunately, the roller coaster ride ended in Atlanta for the 2021 Saints team.

Emotions were high for players, coaches, and fans the world over. For everything this team endured over the course of this season, it would’ve been a nice rewarding treat for the Saints to be able to play on a national stage next week. The Saints are no stranger to heartbreak in January, but this one felt a bit different. This didn’t carry the same amount of dread as it usually does. For the most part, I believe everyone had a sense of contentment and understanding that this just was not the year. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints win over the Falcons and also the end of the season.

Cam Jordan just put together the third-best season of his career in terms of sacks. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 10, 2022

Saints fans after watching the Rams blow a 17-0 lead pic.twitter.com/AQ4QPUa4cf — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 10, 2022

I hate the Rams so much. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) January 9, 2022

Well, the Rams have reenforced why I hate them. #Saints — Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) January 10, 2022

After the heartbreaking ending to the 49ers/Rams game, Saints players and fans would take to Twitter to voice their love for the team. Even after a tough season ending loss like this, it’s good to know that the Who Dat Nation remained in good spirits as they continued to look toward the future.

Teams that started three or more QBs this season heading into this weekend, barring Baltimore, have lost 10 or more games. Saints started four.



Just beat their division rivals in a playoff-deciding finale with two of them. 9-8, the true 9 for No. 9. Proud of this team. — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) January 10, 2022

We finished 9-8 I’m proud of this team overcoming everything thrown their way ‼️⚜️ #WhoDat https://t.co/4mqjKfop19 — Trey Mula Yo Fav Saints Fan⚜️ (@Sir_Saint74) January 10, 2022

I just wanted to say thank you to Saints Twitter. I remember launching my podcast when I was 18. Wasn't sure where it was going. Wasn't sure if I was cut out for it. Six years later, I get to interact with the best fans ever on a weekly basis.



You make my job easier. Thank you. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 10, 2022

This Saints team fought through a lot this year. I'm not sure a single thing ever fell their way. It was just that kind of year. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) January 10, 2022

Preciate y’all #SaintsNation ⚜️⚜️ This season was a wild ride! Love always❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 10, 2022

Tho I hate not having the rights to a playoff berth, Thank God for another winning season, thank you for being relatively healthy. — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 10, 2022

God you get all the Glory and Praise ‼️ — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) January 10, 2022

The 2021 season has officially come to a close for the Saints, but all is not lost. This off-season will be full of trade rumors, salary cap maneuvering, and player cuts/signings to sustain us all the way through the summer until the preseason begins in August.

For now, I’d like to thank everybody for a fun season. It was a pleasure seeing what the Who Dat Nation had to say week after week. God bless and I hope to see you all here next season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, on Instagram @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.