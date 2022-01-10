 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reactions to end of Saints season

It’s been a long season, but we made it through!

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After a 49ers victory over the Rams, the New Orleans Saints have now been eliminated from playoff contention. The Saints did just about everything they could on Sunday to assure that they would have a spot in the post season. Even a dominating win over the Falcons were not enough in the end. Unfortunately, the roller coaster ride ended in Atlanta for the 2021 Saints team.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Emotions were high for players, coaches, and fans the world over. For everything this team endured over the course of this season, it would’ve been a nice rewarding treat for the Saints to be able to play on a national stage next week. The Saints are no stranger to heartbreak in January, but this one felt a bit different. This didn’t carry the same amount of dread as it usually does. For the most part, I believe everyone had a sense of contentment and understanding that this just was not the year. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints win over the Falcons and also the end of the season.

After the heartbreaking ending to the 49ers/Rams game, Saints players and fans would take to Twitter to voice their love for the team. Even after a tough season ending loss like this, it’s good to know that the Who Dat Nation remained in good spirits as they continued to look toward the future.

The 2021 season has officially come to a close for the Saints, but all is not lost. This off-season will be full of trade rumors, salary cap maneuvering, and player cuts/signings to sustain us all the way through the summer until the preseason begins in August.

For now, I’d like to thank everybody for a fun season. It was a pleasure seeing what the Who Dat Nation had to say week after week. God bless and I hope to see you all here next season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, on Instagram @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...