Saints draft position official for 2022 - Who are players that have been drafted 18th overall in recent past?

The 2021 NFL season is officially over for the New Orleans Saints, and it was quite a ride.

First, let’s take a look at the Saints draft position for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints officially have the 18th pick in the draft — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 10, 2022

The 18th overall selection has not been historically great of late. Here are the names of the 18th overall pick since the 2011 NFL Draft:

2021 - DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami) - Miami Dolphins

2020 - OT Austin Jackson (USC) - Miami Dolphins

2019 - C Garrett Bradbury (NC State) - Minnesota Vikings

2018 - CB Jaire Alexander (Louisville) - Green Bay Packers

2017 - CB Adoree Jackson (USC) - Tennessee Titans

2016 - C Ryan Kelly (Alabama) - Indianapolis Colts

2015 - CB Marcus Peters (Washington) - Kansas City Chiefs

2014 - S Calvin Pryor (Louisville) - New York Jets

2013 - S Eric Reid (LSU) - San Francisco 49ers

2012 - LB Melvin Ingram (South Carolina) - Los Angeles Chargers

2011 - DT Corey Liuget (Illinois) - Los Angeles Chargers

It’s admittedly a little unfair to just look at the one spot on the board. If you instead have the mindset that the Saints can draft anyone still available at the 18th overall pick and consider those players drafted in the 19-25 range as well, you could see the caliber of options the Saints could consider.

Wide receivers like Justin Jefferson and Ceedee Lamb were taken in this range. So too was Dez Bryant. Chandler Jones, Leighton Vander Esch, Hayden Hurst... Even New Orleans Saints great Cam Jordan was taken 24th overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

