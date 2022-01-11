Important quotes after the game include bittersweet feeling of win

Sean Payton

On the win generally:

“First off, I thought we fought hard did a lot of good things. Won the turnover battle and that was significant. Then when Taysom went down Trevor did a good job filling in all the things you want to do to win a game. Obviously, the other game didn’t go the way we wanted. I’m proud of this group, I thought we fought hard all season.”

On not making the playoffs:

“It is what it is. You’re disappointed. Obviously, as a team, we’re watching the finish of the game. You’re disappointed. You play to get in the postseason and our players the same way, feel the same way.”

On Trevor Siemian:

“I’ve said this before he’s really smart. So he can function at a pretty high level without a lot of the practice reps that generally you want to have, and that’s kind of the life a little bit of the number two quarterback in our league. How well can they come in, in a moment really without having had all the practice reps? So I think his football IQ and his skill set, he made some good throws.”

On the play of the pass rush:

“I think it is real important. You just look at the investments in the ends and the offensive tackles. It was great to have Ram back in the lineup today at right tackle. That’s significant. Obviously, when Marcus comes in and then he was gritty today. It takes some pressure off of Cam and we can get into not only our three-men, we can get into some of our four-men rush packages. I thought that was significant. You’re right.”

Trevor Siemian

On his emotions not making the playoffs:

“Definitely feels a little hollow, you go through the year, it’s a long season and it’s so hard to win in this league that you want to cherish every time you do it. Cherish those the celebrations in locker room and all that but when you’re watching another team lose for us to get in the playoffs, it’s certainly a little hollow for sure.”

On Jameis Winston:

“It was awesome to see him in person. He’s been zooming in our quarterback meetings, so we’ve been able to talk to him a little bit that way. But to see him in person walking around shooting threes with him a little bit pregame was great so great to see him. I found out Thursday he was making the trip so we were all looking forward to that look.”

Paulson Adebo

On what he saw on his interception:

“Just running a double move, I stopped his speed, got my head around and just thought to get the ball.”

On his emotions:

“It’s definitely a weird feeling. To just win a game but we didn’t reach our main goal of making the playoffs. It’s definitely a weird feeling and it’s kind of bittersweet. There is a lot to take away from this game that was good. For me personally there’s a lot for me to take away from this season and look at everything as a whole.”

Malcolm Jenkins

On if this season feels different:

“Yes and no. I think the shock of it all is a little surprising. I was telling some of the guys unless you win the Superbowl, things like this happen every time. You never really expect it to end. It’s the part of our business that makes it so hard, whether it’s end of the season, first round of the playoffs, NFC Championship, when you lose it’s over. Nobody feels bad for us. Obviously, we can look at how we played over the year and there’s going to be some things we want back, but at the end of the day, we put ourselves in position to give us a chance. Like any other season, you’re going to evaluate individually what you did as a team and look forward to next year. I don’t think you get used to the abruptness of the end, but it happens every year.”

On if it feels like a loss for not making the playoffs despite getting the win:

“When the season is over, wins and losses no longer matter. It’s really the reality that we won’t be able to suit up with each other next week. I think this team especially in the last month has found a rhythm and honestly, we have been having fun. I think that’s the most disappointing part about today. That’s what overshadows what we did here today. We had a lot of fun today. It’s that we will not be able to suit up and do it again next week. You realize each year there’s a ton of turnaround and this group will not be with each other next year. That’s probably the most disappointing part about right now.”

On the team’s reaction:

“Immediately we got in the locker room, and everyone started watching the tv. By the time we had got in there the 49ers had just kicked a field goal or was about to kick one. What we did today really didn’t matter, we wanted to get to the postseason. Once we won and did what we were supposed to do, we immediately started watching the tv and it’s hard when your fate is in someone else’s hands.”

