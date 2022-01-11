 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 11: Saints draft a QB in 2022 mock draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints draft position official for 2022 - Who are players that have been drafted 18th overall in recent past? - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at every 18th pick in the NFL draft from the past 10 years, with a brief look at some great players taken past the 18th pick in the first round.

Sean Payton Provides Taysom Hill Injury Update - Saints News Network

Taysom Hill has reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury, an injury which usually requires nearly a year for recovery.

What the New Orleans Saints’ Plan of Attack Must Be for the 2022 NFL Offseason - Sportscasting

A comprehensive look at issues and questions facing the Saints in the 2022 offseason.

Social media reactions to end of Saints season - Canal Street Chronicles

Fan, players, and reporters all celebrate the Saints season, despite missing the post-season.

Performances from some Saints earned big paydays, while a few others fell just short of bonus money - NOLA

While Kwon Alexander, Taysom Hill, Mark Ingram, Malcolm Jenkins, and Jameis Winston did not get their bonuses, J.T. Gray, James Hurst, and Cameron Jordan all reached their requirements for bonuses.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Carolina Panthers select QB Sam Howell at No. 6, New Orleans Saints land Ole Miss QB Matt Corral at No. 16 - Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will draft quarterback Matt Corral with their 1st round pick.

Alvin Kamara shares message for Saints fans after season ends - Larry Brown Sports

Alvin Kamara sent out a tweet thanking the fans for the 2021 season. (Tweet below)

