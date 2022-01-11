Fleur-de-Links, January 11: Saints draft a QB in 2022 mock draft

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints draft position official for 2022 - Who are players that have been drafted 18th overall in recent past? - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at every 18th pick in the NFL draft from the past 10 years, with a brief look at some great players taken past the 18th pick in the first round.
Sean Payton Provides Taysom Hill Injury Update - Saints News Network
Taysom Hill has reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury, an injury which usually requires nearly a year for recovery.
What the New Orleans Saints’ Plan of Attack Must Be for the 2022 NFL Offseason - Sportscasting
A comprehensive look at issues and questions facing the Saints in the 2022 offseason.
Social media reactions to end of Saints season - Canal Street Chronicles
Fan, players, and reporters all celebrate the Saints season, despite missing the post-season.
Performances from some Saints earned big paydays, while a few others fell just short of bonus money - NOLA
While Kwon Alexander, Taysom Hill, Mark Ingram, Malcolm Jenkins, and Jameis Winston did not get their bonuses, J.T. Gray, James Hurst, and Cameron Jordan all reached their requirements for bonuses.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Carolina Panthers select QB Sam Howell at No. 6, New Orleans Saints land Ole Miss QB Matt Corral at No. 16 - Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will draft quarterback Matt Corral with their 1st round pick.
Alvin Kamara shares message for Saints fans after season ends - Larry Brown Sports
Alvin Kamara sent out a tweet thanking the fans for the 2021 season. (Tweet below)
Preciate y’all #SaintsNation ⚜️⚜️ This season was a wild ride! Love always❤️— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 10, 2022
Evacuation. Injuries. COVID. The most starters in NFL history. We never made excuses, just played the cards we were dealt. Disappointed the @Saints won’t be in the playoffs, but so proud of this team and incredibly grateful to the fans. #saints #WhoDat— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 10, 2022
The shit we went through as a team this year, I can say our guys held strong despite the chatter, relocating & Covid! We finished strong unfortunately didn’t get the results we wanted but it’s all love #SaintsNation LOVE YALL— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) January 10, 2022
