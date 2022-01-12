 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 12: Saints players speak on end-of-season victory

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints offseason 2022: Upcoming Saints free agents and their priority level - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at every player from the Saints entering free agency in the 2022 offseason.

Saints transcripts: Demario Davis and James Hurst media availability | Monday, Jan. 10 - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis and James Hurst share their thoughts on missing the post-season and entering the offseason.

Saints Sign 8 to Reserve/Future Contracts - Saints News Network

The Saints have signed 8 players to reserve/future contracts: wide receivers Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston, linebacker Sharif Finch, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, and defensive backs Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller, and KeiVarae Russell.

3 Biggest Takeaways from Saints win against Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

Analyzing how Trevor Siemian and the Saints defense and resiliency helped the team beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Report: Bears Request to Interview Saints’ Jeff Ireland - NBC Chicago

The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested to interview Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their GM position.

Important quotes after the game include bittersweet feeling of win - Canal Street Chronicles

Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Paulson Adebo, and Malcolm Jenkins speak on the end of the team’s season.

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Jan. 10 - New Orleans Saints

A transcript of Sean Payton’s interview with the local media following the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

