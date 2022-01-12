Fleur-de-Links, January 12: Saints players speak on end-of-season victory

A look at every player from the Saints entering free agency in the 2022 offseason.

Demario Davis and James Hurst share their thoughts on missing the post-season and entering the offseason.

The Saints have signed 8 players to reserve/future contracts: wide receivers Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston, linebacker Sharif Finch, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, and defensive backs Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller, and KeiVarae Russell.

Analyzing how Trevor Siemian and the Saints defense and resiliency helped the team beat the Atlanta Falcons.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested to interview Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their GM position.

Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Paulson Adebo, and Malcolm Jenkins speak on the end of the team’s season.

A transcript of Sean Payton’s interview with the local media following the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

A leader on and off the field… it’s so easy to celebrate @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/z4quooKt6j — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 11, 2022