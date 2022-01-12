Fleur-de-Links, January 12: Saints players speak on end-of-season victory

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints offseason 2022: Upcoming Saints free agents and their priority level - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at every player from the Saints entering free agency in the 2022 offseason.
Saints transcripts: Demario Davis and James Hurst media availability | Monday, Jan. 10 - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis and James Hurst share their thoughts on missing the post-season and entering the offseason.
Saints Sign 8 to Reserve/Future Contracts - Saints News Network
The Saints have signed 8 players to reserve/future contracts: wide receivers Kawaan Baker and Easop Winston, linebacker Sharif Finch, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett, and defensive backs Dylan Mabin, Jordan Miller, and KeiVarae Russell.
3 Biggest Takeaways from Saints win against Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
Analyzing how Trevor Siemian and the Saints defense and resiliency helped the team beat the Atlanta Falcons.
Report: Bears Request to Interview Saints’ Jeff Ireland - NBC Chicago
The Chicago Bears have reportedly requested to interview Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their GM position.
Important quotes after the game include bittersweet feeling of win - Canal Street Chronicles
Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Paulson Adebo, and Malcolm Jenkins speak on the end of the team’s season.
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Jan. 10 - New Orleans Saints
A transcript of Sean Payton’s interview with the local media following the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Unreal. @A_kamara6 #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/fexIX4CVsv— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 11, 2022
A leader on and off the field… it’s so easy to celebrate @demario__davis pic.twitter.com/z4quooKt6j— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 11, 2022
Before I dive into draft season, I want to just say I really liked what I saw from these Saints players this season:— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 11, 2022
Paulson Adebo
Marcus Davenport
PJ Williams
CJ Gardner-Johnson
Blake Gillikin
And of course, Demario, Kwon, Cam, Kamara, Lattimore and the usual vets balled out.
Loading comments...