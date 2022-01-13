Saints address quarterback in latest mock

Breaking news: the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback.

Whether it be keeping Taysom Hill, grooming Ian Book, re-signing Jameis Winston, or even trading for Russell Wilson, the Saints should be open to considering any and every option at quarterback for the 2022 season.

Over at YardBarker, they predict the Saints to go a different route to address the quarterback position, and that is to draft one with their first round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft:

18. New Orleans Saints: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss The Saints have needs at quarterback and receiver, but it would be surprising if they don’t take a quarterback if they like one in the 2022 class. Corral suffered a scary ankle injury in the Rebels bowl loss, which hopefully won’t hurt his draft stock. He had back-to-back terrific seasons at Ole Miss, capping off his career with over 3,300 yards passing and 600 yards rushing in 2021.

It’s hard to fault too much of the logic here, as a player like the caliber of Matt Corral could certainly be enticing. Corral was never able to play to his fullest potential in 2021, playing behind a beleaguered offensive line. Still, Corral showed to be enough of a pocket passer to attack down the field but with the athleticism to tuck and run when he had to. Corral was a true dual-threat quarterback in the SEC who hopes his athleticism and playing style translate over to the next level.

The last time the Saints drafted a local quarterback out of Ole Miss it didn’t turn out too bad. Archie Manning was drafted out of Ole Miss with the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. If Corral could have just a portion of the career Archie had in New Orleans, Saints fans should be more than happy.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.