Fleur-de-Links, January 13: Saints sign Blake Bortles to a futures deal

Despite reported interest from both parties, the Saints might not have the resources to trade for Russell Wilson.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted a picture of himself wearing the previously-featured BreakingT t-shirt of himself getting in Tom Brady’s face. (Tweet below)

The Saints have signed six players to reserve/future contracts: quarterback Blake Bortles, center Cohl Cabral, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, defensive back Bryce Thompson, wide receiver Kevin White, and tight end Ethan Wolf.

A look at how Saints fans have responded to the news that the team signed Blake Bortles to a futures deal.

The Saints have hosted two CFL players for a workout: fullback Nikola Kalinic and offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais.

Despite his impressive performance in the 2021-22 season, the defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has not reportedly received any interest from teams for a head coach position.

With a 20.6 rating, the New Orleans market topped the Sunday Night Football ratings for the fourth season in a row.