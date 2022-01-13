Fleur-de-Links, January 13: Saints sign Blake Bortles to a futures deal

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints might not be able to afford to wait on Russell Wilson - Canal Street Chronicles
Despite reported interest from both parties, the Saints might not have the resources to trade for Russell Wilson.
Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson is selling gear featuring his viral moment with Tom Brady - NOLA
C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted a picture of himself wearing the previously-featured BreakingT t-shirt of himself getting in Tom Brady’s face. (Tweet below)
Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have signed six players to reserve/future contracts: quarterback Blake Bortles, center Cohl Cabral, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, defensive back Bryce Thompson, wide receiver Kevin White, and tight end Ethan Wolf.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Blake Bortles News - The Spun
A look at how Saints fans have responded to the news that the team signed Blake Bortles to a futures deal.
New Orleans Saints host Canadians Nikola Kalinic, Drew Desjarlais for NFL workout - 3 Down Nation
The Saints have hosted two CFL players for a workout: fullback Nikola Kalinic and offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais.
Dennis Allen, for some reason, continues to get no sniffs - Pro Football Talk/NBC Sports
Despite his impressive performance in the 2021-22 season, the defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has not reportedly received any interest from teams for a head coach position.
New Orleans top market for ‘Sunday Night Football’ ratings for fourth consecutive season - New Orleans Saints
With a 20.6 rating, the New Orleans market topped the Sunday Night Football ratings for the fourth season in a row.
GOTTA LET 'EM KNOW WHO DAT— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) January 12, 2022
Cop my @BreakingT shirt + hoodie: https://t.co/lmepfajlKK Shop Now!!! pic.twitter.com/uPLqe5yCHE
Sean Payton has won 152 games as the #Saints HC.— New Orleans Saints History (@SaintsHistory) January 13, 2022
The next 2 winningest HCs in Saints history are Jim Mora (93 wins .557 win %) and Jim Haslett (45 wins .469 win %) totaling 138 wins.
The remaining Saints HCs dating back to 1967 including interim HCs only total 106 wins.
What a game for the rook @AdeboPaulson_ #Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/Vc41473IvI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 12, 2022
