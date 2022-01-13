 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 13: Saints sign Blake Bortles to a futures deal

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints might not be able to afford to wait on Russell Wilson - Canal Street Chronicles

Despite reported interest from both parties, the Saints might not have the resources to trade for Russell Wilson.

Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson is selling gear featuring his viral moment with Tom Brady - NOLA

C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted a picture of himself wearing the previously-featured BreakingT t-shirt of himself getting in Tom Brady’s face. (Tweet below)

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have signed six players to reserve/future contracts: quarterback Blake Bortles, center Cohl Cabral, defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, defensive back Bryce Thompson, wide receiver Kevin White, and tight end Ethan Wolf.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Blake Bortles News - The Spun

A look at how Saints fans have responded to the news that the team signed Blake Bortles to a futures deal.

New Orleans Saints host Canadians Nikola Kalinic, Drew Desjarlais for NFL workout - 3 Down Nation

The Saints have hosted two CFL players for a workout: fullback Nikola Kalinic and offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais.

Dennis Allen, for some reason, continues to get no sniffs - Pro Football Talk/NBC Sports

Despite his impressive performance in the 2021-22 season, the defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has not reportedly received any interest from teams for a head coach position.

New Orleans top market for ‘Sunday Night Football’ ratings for fourth consecutive season - New Orleans Saints

With a 20.6 rating, the New Orleans market topped the Sunday Night Football ratings for the fourth season in a row.

