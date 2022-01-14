Top QB prospects will likely be off the board by the time the Saints are on the clock

A quarterback has been selected first overall more often than not in recent memory in the NFL Draft, with Trevor Lawrence going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

This season, the Jaguars are picking first overall yet again. The Jaguars already have Trevor Lawrence at helm, so they would be unlikely to grab Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral, the consensus top two quarterbacks in this year’s draft, with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, it is likely the oddsmakers over at DraftKings sportsbook have Pickett with only the fourth-best odds to be selected with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Corral is two spots lower with the sixth-best odds to be selected first overall.

The addition of these two players in the DraftKings odds likely takes into account a different team trading with Jacksonville and making the first pick when the 2022 Draft kicks off. Five of the teams in the top 10 all arguably have a need at quarterback, and one of those teams (the New York Giants) have two picks in the top 10 they could use to move up.

Beyond the Giants, there are a handful of other teams drafting ahead of the Saints who might pull the trigger on a first round quarterback: the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, and Washington Football Team all could envision a scenario where they draft a first round quarterback if there is one on the board by the team they are on the clock.

That means if the New Orleans Saints want to address the quarterback position in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they will likely have to pick a lot earlier than 18th overall or risk missing out on the consensus top two quarterbacks in this year’s class. If the Saints indeed want Ole Miss QB Matt Corral or Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, they’ll most likely need to bite the bullet and trade up in the first round yet again.

