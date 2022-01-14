 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 14: Two Saints make PFF All-Pro second team

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints address quarterback in latest mock - Canal Street Chronicles

Another mock draft connects the Saints to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Demario Davis, Marcus Williams named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus - New Orleans Saints

Pro Football Focus All-Pro teams, which take multiple factors into account when making selections, have named Marcus Williams and Demario Davis to the second team.

Saints Fantasy Football: 2021 Point Leaders - Saints News Network

The fantasy football scores of Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, and Marquez Callaway.

Mike Hoss and Deuce McAllister on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek - New Orleans Saints

Deuce McAllister and fellow sports broadcaster Mike Hoss appeared on the Saints podcast to discuss the 2021-22 season.

Getting to Know Bears General Manager Candidates: Jeff Ireland - Bleacher Nation

A profile on current Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and how he fits for the Chicago Bears.

Saints Defensive Rankings in 2021 - Saints News Network

Looking at which players made the biggest impact on the Saints defense.

New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Recap - New Orleans Saints

A brief look at every Saints game from the 2021 season.

