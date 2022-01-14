Fleur-de-Links, January 14: Two Saints make PFF All-Pro second team

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints address quarterback in latest mock - Canal Street Chronicles
Another mock draft connects the Saints to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
Demario Davis, Marcus Williams named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus - New Orleans Saints
Pro Football Focus All-Pro teams, which take multiple factors into account when making selections, have named Marcus Williams and Demario Davis to the second team.
Saints Fantasy Football: 2021 Point Leaders - Saints News Network
The fantasy football scores of Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, and Marquez Callaway.
Mike Hoss and Deuce McAllister on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek - New Orleans Saints
Deuce McAllister and fellow sports broadcaster Mike Hoss appeared on the Saints podcast to discuss the 2021-22 season.
Getting to Know Bears General Manager Candidates: Jeff Ireland - Bleacher Nation
A profile on current Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland and how he fits for the Chicago Bears.
Saints Defensive Rankings in 2021 - Saints News Network
Looking at which players made the biggest impact on the Saints defense.
New Orleans Saints 2021 Season Recap - New Orleans Saints
A brief look at every Saints game from the 2021 season.
New Orleans top market for 'Sunday Night Football' ratings for the fourth consecutive season ⚜️#Saints | @SNFonNBC https://t.co/Pyki2PBeqS pic.twitter.com/Qi1dSKlf5a— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 13, 2022
Nice to have Malcolm Roach with the @Saints in the house tonight! pic.twitter.com/0EN96EuhW3— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 14, 2022
Former New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach. https://t.co/pY9dSQg7U8— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 13, 2022
