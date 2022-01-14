Saints J.T. Gray named first-team All-Pro; DeMario Davis named to second-team All-Pro

From an undrafted free agent to a two-time NFL All-Pro, not many people can say that, but New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray can. The New Orleans Saints signed Gray as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. He has since played in 53 regular-season games adding 43 stops, a blocked punt, and a fumble recovery. He also has added his first Pro-Bowl selection this season. The Saints special teams captain set a new career-high with 19 special teams tackles to lead the entire league, the next player had 16. After losing Justin Hardee to free agency to the Jets the Saints needed Gray to take charge and he did that and more.

DeMario Davis the leader of the Saints defense has been named to the second-team All-Pro with ten votes and just missing out on the first team. This is DeMario's third consecutive year making the All-Pro team. First team in 2019 and back-to-back second-team nods. Davis had 105 tackles with 3 sacks this season. Since the Saints signed DeMario in free agency in 2018 he has become the defensive spark and a leader. He embodies what the city of New Orleans is and will go down as one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history.

Safety Marcus Williams also received three votes and cornerback Marshon Lattimore received one vote.

