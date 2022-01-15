Tough decisions lie ahead but Saints fans remain hopeful

Much like the New Orleans Saints season, Saints fans confidence in the team has been a rollercoaster ride. The Saints closed out the 2021 season with a win against their rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, finished with a record of 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs. While compared to previous seasons they didn’t finish as strong, the Saints still managed to pull off a feat that on paper seemed almost impossible. Between injuries, suspensions and Covid, Saints fans found themselves saying “Who Dat?” weekly when looking at the active roster. Even after all that, Saints fans still believe in the team and what could be.

Grid View

Plenty of tough decisions lie ahead when it comes to free agency and what players can or will be re-signed. Terron Armstead, Marcus Williams and Kwon Alexander are 3 key players that could draw big interest elsewhere. There are still huge questions at quarterback and wide receiver due to the injuries to QB Jameis Winston, QB Taysom Hill and WR Michael Thomas, who we have not seen on the field in over a year. Throw in the lack of production from the rest of Saints receiving corps and the list of concerns gets a little longer.

No doubt, Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton have their work cut out for them but together they have been masterful working around the cap. Even so, this roster could look very different in the fall. Given how the team was pieced together at times this season and still managed 9 wins, hopeful Saints fans will be right there in September when the 2022 season kicks off yelling “Who Dat?” all over again.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, on Instagram @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.