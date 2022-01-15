Bengals vs. Raiders: Wild Card open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders in the first of two Wild Card playoff games today. Las Vegas enters this game having won what equated to a playoff game last Sunday night, while the AFC North Champion Bengals are back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. Cincy comes into the game as a 5.5-point favorite, which stands to reason considering the firepower they have on both sides of the field. This could be a good game to start the 2022 NFL Playoffs!

AFC Wild Card Game

#6 Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at #3 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!