Bills vs. Patriots: Wild Card open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in the second of two Wild Card playoff games today. These two teams are bitter AFC East rivals that split the season series during the regular season. The Bills may come into this one as the division champion with homefield advantage, but the Patriots have playoff pedigree thanks to Bill Belichick, and will not be overmatched, despite being led by a rookie in his first playoff start. This should be a good matchup to end the first day of Wild Card weekend.

AFC Wild Card Game

#5 New England Patriots (10-7) at #4 Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 1:05pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!