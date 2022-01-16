 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Wild Card open thread

The first of today’s Sunday NFL Wild Card tripleheader begins in Tampa. Join us here for the game!

By Wallace Delery
NFL: OCT 14 Buccaneers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first of three Wild Card playoff games today. These two teams last met in Philadelphia back in Week 6, where Philly rallied from a 28-7 deficit but ultimately fell 28-22. The reigning champs are 7.5-point favorites this time around, we’ll see how this one goes. This should be a good start to today’s Wild Card contests!

NFC Wild Card Game

#7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at #2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!

