Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Wild Card open thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first of three Wild Card playoff games today. These two teams last met in Philadelphia back in Week 6, where Philly rallied from a 28-7 deficit but ultimately fell 28-22. The reigning champs are 7.5-point favorites this time around, we’ll see how this one goes. This should be a good start to today’s Wild Card contests!

NFC Wild Card Game

#7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at #2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!