Cowboys vs. 49ers: Wild Card open thread

The Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers in the second of three Wild Card playoff games today. The Niners find their way here thanks to the premier choking abilities of Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, while Dallas comes in having scored 50+ points in two of their last three games. Dallas has the top-ranked offense in the NFL but San Francisco has the NFL’s third-ranked defense, making this a matchup of strength on strength. This could be a good one to continue Wild Card weekend!

NFC Wild Card Game

#6 San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at #3 Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!