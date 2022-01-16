Chiefs vs. Steelers: Wild Card open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third of three Wild Card playoff games tonight. KC handily defeated Pittsburgh just three weeks ago on Christmas weekend 36-10. This rematch will also take place in Kansas City and could very well be Ben Roethliberger’s final game as a Steeler. Hopefully, this will be a good end to Wild Card Sunday!

AFC Wild Card Game

#7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at #2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!