Rams vs. Cardinals: Wild Card open thread

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in tonight’s Wild Card finale. These two teams are bitter NFC West rivals that split the season series during the regular season. The Rams may come into this one as the division champion with homefield advantage, but the Cardinals have already beaten the Rams in Los Angeles this season. Arizona may be dangerously balanced across the board, but Los Angeles has the star power to match up with anyone. The big question is will Matthew Stafford and the Rams choke it away again? This should be a good one to end the Wild Card round!
NFC Wild Card Game
#5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at #4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California
Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST
Network - ESPN
Enjoy the game along with us!
