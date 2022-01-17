Sean Payton considered as potential options for Chicago Bears head coach position

Sean Payton is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, has been the coach of the Saints since the 2006 season, and is under contract through the 2026 season.

That hasn’t stopped media, fans, or otherwise from speculating about Sean Payton coaching another team for the past decade. Most recently, it is fans of the Chicago Bears expecting Sean Payton to come to the Windy City.

In fact, our pals over at DraftKing Sportsbook have even considered Sean Payton in their odds for taking over head coach of the Chicago Bears. Payton is considered +2500 to becomes the next permanent head coach of the Chicago Bears. Jim Harbaugh, former coach of the San Francisco 49ers and current coach of the Michigan Wolverines is considered the favorite to land the job. Former Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and the recently-unemployed Brian Flores - former head coach of the Miami Dolphins - are right behind.

And to be clear, this isn’t a situation where Sean Payton is considered on every odds-board. For the next coach of the New York Giants, the aforementioned Brian Flores is considered the favorite to become the next head coach. Jim Harbaugh and Leslie Frazier are also considered. Sean Payton is not.

In fact, it’s interesting to note that that Nathanial Hackett, the current offensive coordinate for the Green Bay Packers, who has received interview requests for open head coach positions already in the past week, is given the same odds to become the head coach in New York as Sean Payton - already under contract as the coach in New Orleans - is given to become the new head coach in Chicago.

Maybe there is something there.

(There isn’t.)

