Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Saints captain speaks on racial equity in the NFL

New Orleans Saints News:
Top QB prospects will likely be off the board by the time the Saints are on the clock - Canal Street Chronicles
DraftKings predicts that the best quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft will be off of the board by the time the Saints pick, meaning that the Saints may need to trade up in the draft if they want a quarterback.
Sports Media World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Performance Tonight - The Spun
Drew Brees and Mike Tirico called the Saturday Wild Card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Brees’ performance was very divisive.
Saints J.T. Gray named first-team All-Pro; DeMario Davis named to second-team All-Pro - Canal Street Chronicles
J.T. Gray was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career and Demario Davis made the second All-Pro team, while Marcus Williams received three votes and Marshon Lattimore received one vote.
Saints’ All-Pro Demario Davis calls out NFL hypocrisy amid recent coach firings - Clutch Points
Demario Davis tweeted about the hypocrisy he sees in the NFL about promoting racial equity while having few black coaches. (Tweet below)
Saints’ 2022 offseason: Roster holes the Saints must address - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at which positions the Saints should prioritize in the offseason.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: New Giants brass replaces Daniel Jones with top-five QB, Jets get Zach Wilson another WR - CBS Sports
CBS Sports recently released a mock draft, predicting that the Saints will draft wide receiver Jameson Williams.
Former Saints Assistant Coach Joe Lombardi to Interview for Texans Top Job - Saints News Network
Reports indicate that Joe Lombardi, who worked as a quarterback coach with the Saints from 2007 to 2013 and 2016 to 2020, has recently interviewed for the empty head coach position with the Houston Texans.
Only 1 black NFL head coach, yet we make beanies that say “equity” #inspireChange. I’m sorry but that ain’t it. Just for reference, If coaching looked like the locker room, there would be 19 black head coaches. Should we be ok with this gap?— DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) January 14, 2022
I don’t see how the referee from the Saints-Rams NFC championship “no call” a few years ago is still working in the NFL smh https://t.co/dCC2tYvf7X— Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) January 16, 2022
Didn't think we'd ever see @drewbrees signing terrible towels. #HereWeGo | #Saints pic.twitter.com/NFVWjHQCdt— #SuperWildCard Weekend on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 17, 2022
Loading comments...