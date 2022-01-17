Fleur-de-Links, January 17: Saints captain speaks on racial equity in the NFL

DraftKings predicts that the best quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft will be off of the board by the time the Saints pick, meaning that the Saints may need to trade up in the draft if they want a quarterback.

Drew Brees and Mike Tirico called the Saturday Wild Card game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Brees’ performance was very divisive.

J.T. Gray was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career and Demario Davis made the second All-Pro team, while Marcus Williams received three votes and Marshon Lattimore received one vote.

Demario Davis tweeted about the hypocrisy he sees in the NFL about promoting racial equity while having few black coaches. (Tweet below)

A look at which positions the Saints should prioritize in the offseason.

CBS Sports recently released a mock draft, predicting that the Saints will draft wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Reports indicate that Joe Lombardi, who worked as a quarterback coach with the Saints from 2007 to 2013 and 2016 to 2020, has recently interviewed for the empty head coach position with the Houston Texans.

Only 1 black NFL head coach, yet we make beanies that say “equity” #inspireChange. I’m sorry but that ain’t it. Just for reference, If coaching looked like the locker room, there would be 19 black head coaches. Should we be ok with this gap? — DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) January 14, 2022