Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Jameis Winston training video goes viral

New Orleans Saints News:
Sean Payton considered as potential options for Chicago Bears head coach position - Canal Street Chronicles
In spite of Sean Payton being under contract with the Saints through 2026, DraftKings has Sean Payton tied for the third most likely candidate to take over the Chicago Bears head coach job.
Saints’ Marcus Williams: Plays well on franchise tag - CBS Sports
A look at Marcus Williams 2021 season.
Saints players on honoring MLK Jr.’s legacy | Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Cam Jordan, Juwan Johnson, and Jameis Winston talk about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Saints QB options for the 2022 season - KSLA
Analyzing different options for the Saints quarterback job in the 2022 season.
Look: New Jameis Winston Training Video Is Going Viral - The Spun
A new video of Jameis Winston’s post-recovery training has gone viral again. (Tweet below)
Is Adebo the CB2 the Saints have needed all along? - Canal Street Chronicles
Answering whether or not rookie Paulson Adebo can be a stable CB2 and continue to progress in future seasons.
Saints’ Brett Maher: Stabilizes placekicking for NOLA - CBS Sports
Looking at Brett Maher’s kicking in the 2021 season when he stepped in for Wil Lutz.
Thank you #Saints fans for riding with us, home and away, all season long pic.twitter.com/eOxUqfGGIC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 16, 2022
I have no doubt that if the Saints had made the playoffs, they would represented themselves better and been more competitive than the debacles we’ve watched the last two days by Philly and Zona. And I don’t care who the QB would have been.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 18, 2022
Jameis Winston looking pretty damn good without a brace 10 weeks and 6 days removed from a torn ACL! #NeverQuit pic.twitter.com/mL5cz4dX4M— ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 16, 2022
Loading comments...