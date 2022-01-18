 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Jameis Winston training video goes viral

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Sean Payton considered as potential options for Chicago Bears head coach position - Canal Street Chronicles

In spite of Sean Payton being under contract with the Saints through 2026, DraftKings has Sean Payton tied for the third most likely candidate to take over the Chicago Bears head coach job.

Saints’ Marcus Williams: Plays well on franchise tag - CBS Sports

A look at Marcus Williams 2021 season.

Saints players on honoring MLK Jr.’s legacy | Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Cam Jordan, Juwan Johnson, and Jameis Winston talk about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Saints QB options for the 2022 season - KSLA

Analyzing different options for the Saints quarterback job in the 2022 season.

Look: New Jameis Winston Training Video Is Going Viral - The Spun

A new video of Jameis Winston’s post-recovery training has gone viral again. (Tweet below)

Is Adebo the CB2 the Saints have needed all along? - Canal Street Chronicles

Answering whether or not rookie Paulson Adebo can be a stable CB2 and continue to progress in future seasons.

Saints’ Brett Maher: Stabilizes placekicking for NOLA - CBS Sports

Looking at Brett Maher’s kicking in the 2021 season when he stepped in for Wil Lutz.

