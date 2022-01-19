 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Saints DT fined for roughing the passer

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints land another Ohio State Buckeye in recent mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles

In the newest episode of the Locked on NFL Draft podcast, the Saints were projected to pick wide receiver Garrett Wilson in a mock draft.

Cowboys Have ‘Love Affair’ With Former Super Bowl Coach, Says Ex-Exec - Heavy

Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi believes that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would fire head coach Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys could snag Sean Payton.

NFL Rumors: Saints HC Sean Payton Leaving New Orleans for Job in TV Has ‘Some Buzz’ - Bleacher Report

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sean Payton might be “courted” to become a television analyst.

Top 5 positions of need for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Analyzing which positions should be the top priority for the Saints in the offseason.

Saints DT David Onyemata fined $15,450 for hit to Falcons QB Matt Ryan, source says - NOLA

A source reports that David Onyemata was fined $15,450 for a roughing the passer penalty after a hit to Matt Ryan.

Saints Sign WR Jalen McCleskey to a Futures Contract - Saints News Network

Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey has become the 15th player that the Saints have signed to a futures contract in the offseason.

Jets Urged to Explore Trade for Polarizing All-Pro WR in 2022 - Heavy

The Jets Wire have listed Michael Thomas as the “#1 wideout” that the New York Jets should try to acquire in the offseason.

