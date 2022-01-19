Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Saints DT fined for roughing the passer

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints land another Ohio State Buckeye in recent mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles
In the newest episode of the Locked on NFL Draft podcast, the Saints were projected to pick wide receiver Garrett Wilson in a mock draft.
Cowboys Have ‘Love Affair’ With Former Super Bowl Coach, Says Ex-Exec - Heavy
Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi believes that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would fire head coach Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys could snag Sean Payton.
NFL Rumors: Saints HC Sean Payton Leaving New Orleans for Job in TV Has ‘Some Buzz’ - Bleacher Report
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sean Payton might be “courted” to become a television analyst.
Top 5 positions of need for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
Analyzing which positions should be the top priority for the Saints in the offseason.
Saints DT David Onyemata fined $15,450 for hit to Falcons QB Matt Ryan, source says - NOLA
A source reports that David Onyemata was fined $15,450 for a roughing the passer penalty after a hit to Matt Ryan.
Saints Sign WR Jalen McCleskey to a Futures Contract - Saints News Network
Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey has become the 15th player that the Saints have signed to a futures contract in the offseason.
Jets Urged to Explore Trade for Polarizing All-Pro WR in 2022 - Heavy
The Jets Wire have listed Michael Thomas as the “#1 wideout” that the New York Jets should try to acquire in the offseason.
This yr he was more than special! Sp Tms King!!! @iam_jtgray https://t.co/FpETYzWBdW— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 18, 2022
Looks like Saints LT Terron Armstead had a “successful” knee surgery, he posted this morning on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/jEUFLR8xQz— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 18, 2022
16 years ago today, @SeanPayton was named the 14th head coach in #Saints history ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/8JkA1cyc2D— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 18, 2022
