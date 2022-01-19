Fleur-de-Links, January 18: Saints DT fined for roughing the passer

In the newest episode of the Locked on NFL Draft podcast, the Saints were projected to pick wide receiver Garrett Wilson in a mock draft.

Former NFL GM Michael Lombardi believes that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would fire head coach Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys could snag Sean Payton.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sean Payton might be “courted” to become a television analyst.

Analyzing which positions should be the top priority for the Saints in the offseason.

A source reports that David Onyemata was fined $15,450 for a roughing the passer penalty after a hit to Matt Ryan.

Wide receiver Jalen McCleskey has become the 15th player that the Saints have signed to a futures contract in the offseason.

The Jets Wire have listed Michael Thomas as the “#1 wideout” that the New York Jets should try to acquire in the offseason.

This yr he was more than special! Sp Tms King!!! @iam_jtgray https://t.co/FpETYzWBdW — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 18, 2022

Looks like Saints LT Terron Armstead had a “successful” knee surgery, he posted this morning on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/jEUFLR8xQz — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 18, 2022