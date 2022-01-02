Week 17 early games open thread

Week 17 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to kickoff against Carolina along with the late slate of games. Here is today’s early slate:

Philadelphia at Washington

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore

Tampa Bay at New York Jets

Miami at Tennessee

Jacksonville at New England

Las Vegas at Indianapolis

Kansas City at Cincinnati

New York Giants at Chicago

Atlanta at Buffalo

The most important games in the first half of the day are clearly Washington hosting Philly, and Buffalo hosting Atlanta. Philly sits ahead of the Saints for the final NFC Wild Card spot, and Atlanta has the same record as the Saints with a win over them this season, so we need Washington and Buffalo to pull through with wins today!

Watch the games along with us and join the thread below! Happy New Year, Who Dat Nation!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!