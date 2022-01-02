Vikings vs. Packers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings tonight at Lambeau Field. The Packers are looking to keep a vice-like grip on the top of the NFC standings, while the Vikings are hoping everything falls perfectly for them to reach the NFC Wild Card. The Packers clearly control their own destiny in locking down homefield advantage in the NFC and a win here will keep them on top. Can Dalvin Cook dominate the Packers defense? Will Aaron Rodgers work his usual magic this New Year’s? Let’s tune in and find out!

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

