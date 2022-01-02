Saints vs. Panthers: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
Carolina Panthers (5-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-8)
The Saints face the Panthers in the Superdome today in their second meeting this season. The Panthers are out of playoff contention and eyeing their draft position, while the Saints are fighting for a shot at the NFC’s final Wild Card spot. That fight took a bad hit on Monday night, but hope still remains with wins in their final two games and a little help of course. It all starts with a win here today over Carolina!
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 17 action:
Game time:
Sunday, January 2nd - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 717
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 227
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -6.5; Over/Under 38, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
