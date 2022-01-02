Saints vs. Panthers: Week 17 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 17

The Saints take on the Panthers in the Caesars Superdome for their second matchup of the season. Last time, Sam Darnold and the Panthers got the best of the Saints, handing New Orleans their first loss of the season. This time around, Carolina is out of contention while the Saints are fighting for their playoff lives. The playoffs effectively begin here and now for the Saints, as a loss eliminates them from Wild Card contention. Let’s keep those hopes alive with a win today!

Kickoff:

Sunday, January 2nd - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 717

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 227

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -6.5; Over/Under 38, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

Cat Scratch Reader

Here’s to the Saints keeping their Wild Card hopes alive! Who Dat!

