Saints vs. Panthers: Week 17 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 17
Carolina Panthers (5-10) at New Orleans Saints (7-8)
The Saints take on the Panthers in the Caesars Superdome for their second matchup of the season. Last time, Sam Darnold and the Panthers got the best of the Saints, handing New Orleans their first loss of the season. This time around, Carolina is out of contention while the Saints are fighting for their playoff lives. The playoffs effectively begin here and now for the Saints, as a loss eliminates them from Wild Card contention. Let’s keep those hopes alive with a win today!
Kickoff:
Sunday, January 2nd - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Brandon Gaudin, Matt Millen
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 717
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 822 / Internet 227
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Carolina Panthers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -6.5; Over/Under 38, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints keeping their Wild Card hopes alive! Who Dat!
