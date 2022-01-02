CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Panthers vs. Saints

Start: Saints D/ST

The Saints D/ST is only being started in 56% of leagues this week, a number that is way too low for a unit that should be a top 3 play this week. The Panthers offense has struggled all season, and the Saints defense is returning to peak form after a mid-season dip. Three straight games of 8+ points for the Saints D/ST and four straight games of allowing 9+ points for the Panthers offense should set the Saints D/ST up nicely for a big week in your championship game.

Sit: DJ Moore

Moore is the only Panther being started in more than 20% of fantasy leagues this week, which should not come as a surprise to anyone as the Panthers offense simply has not been relevant fantasy wise for most of the year. Moore has had a solid year, ranking inside the top 20 among receivers, but this week with Sam Darnold returning to the lineup, he is just too risky of a play. The Saints defense’s ranking against fantasy WRs has slowly been improving over the last few weeks, and Moore has not had a game over 11 points since Week 12. If you need a player with a high floor in your championship game Moore is your guy, but I would not expect a huge day this week. If you are stuck between Moore and a similar option, I would turn away from the Panthers receiver this week.

