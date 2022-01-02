Last week’s recommendations and their DraftKings points:

Justin Jackson: 35.20

Antonio Brown: 23.10

Dallas Goedert: 4.80

James Robinson: 1.00

Bengals DST: 3.00

Last week’s lineup really got hurt by injury. James Robinson went down early for the Jaguars, causing this list to suffer. If Robinson had played the entire game, then this lineup would have hit big. Dare Ogunbowale filled in well for Robinson, putting up 15.20 points, which would have been Robinson without injury. Justin Jackson and Antonio Brown really anchored teams though. Both of these players returned incredible investment for the week. Let’s try for another repeat performance this week.

DraftKings DFS Plays for Week 17 of the Regular Season

Trey Lance will get another start for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Lance will likely be highly owned in most leagues, but the price tag is too low to pass up. Lance will likely rush the ball plenty in a home game against the lowly Houston Texans. The 49ers are expected to win this game, so hopefully, some late-game rushing will anchor Lance’s point total.

Sony Michel will once again be the lead running back for the Los Angeles Rams. Darrell Henderson was placed on the injured reserve, opening the workload for Michel. It is possible that Cam Akers could be active for this game, but Akers is still working to come back from a pre-season Achilles injury. Michel has been reliable for the Rams when called upon this season and should be a reliable option at running back this week. Getting a lead running back for just $5,800 is worthwhile for most lineups.

It hit last week, so let's go right back to it. Antonio Brown returned for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had a massive day catching the ball. This week, Brown’s price went up a little, but at just $6,100, it is worth the price to have a potential top receiver. Mike Evans still might not play this week, which opens the door for Brown to have just as many targets as he had last week. The Bucs play on the road at the New York Jets, who are not likely to put up a huge fight this late into the season.

In his last three games, Zach Ertz has accumulated 31 targets for the Arizona Cardinals. These are elite-level targets at the tight end position. Priced at just $5,200, Ertz is a steal where he sits. The Cardinals have to go on the road to the Dallas Cowboys this week. It is likely that the Cardinals will have to try and keep up with the Cowboys team who has one of the most potent offenses in the league. With Deandre Hopkins out, Ertz has become one of Kyler Murray’s favorite targets. Expect that to continue this week in what should be a high-scoring game.

Sample Lineup for Week 17:

Trey Lance, $4,800

Sony Michel, $5,800

Antonio Brown, $6,100

Zach Ertz, $5,200

Bills DST, $3,500

The Bills welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Buffalo in Week 17. The Falcons are, of course, a dome team that plays the majority of their games in the south. Going up to Buffalo in January weather is likely to lead to them struggling this week. With the Bills defense and the other selections, DraftKings players will have $24,600 left to spend on higher-priced players this week. With 14 games in the main slate of games, the selections are immense. Looking at games with high points total would be ideal. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will likely be high scoring, so examine player salaries from these games that fit into lineups as well. Good luck this week in your DraftKings tournaments.

