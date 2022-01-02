Saints vs. Panthers inactives: Cesar Ruiz the only healthy starting offensive lineman

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers release their list of inactive players ahead of their late afternoon matchup in the Big Easy. The Saints’ final home game of the 2021-22 NFL season. New Orleans will only have one of their starting offensive lineman on the field in this game.

.@Saints inactives are Tre'Quan, Book, Ingram, Roby, Marcus Williams, Terron and McCoy — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) January 2, 2022

The Saints will again be without their starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Inactive today, Armstead will miss his sixth game of the Saints’ last eight. Ramczyk currently remains on the COVID-19/Reserve list along with Nick Vannett, Wil Lutz, and Kevin White.

Safety Marcus Williams and center Erik McCoy are also missing today’s matchup despite being activated from the reserve list on Saturday. That activation game them a chance to be available for today’s game as players can’t be activated on Sunday. That unfortunately did not come to fruition for the Saints, a long shot anyway.

In the place of Marcus Williams, expect to see PJ Williams handling the deep safety role. As for Erik McCoy’s center responsibilities, it seems that former LSU Tiger and Brother Martin alum Will Clapp will get the start. That leaves left guard Cesar Ruiz as the only remaining starting offensive lineman this weekend.

Running back Mark Ingram and cornerback Bradley Roby were both questionable coming into this one with knee and shoulder injuries respectively. They will also be out for this game. If helathy, Ty Montgomery is likely to get running back snaps behind Alvin Kamara. he did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday. Behind Kamara are also backs Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington.

Roby’s unavailability means full plates for C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rookie Paulson Adebo. Roby usually cycles in to those roles here and there. Seems likely that Ken Crawley will be the dimeback when the Saints march out six defensive backs. May also see some JR Gray on defense in this one as well. Gray was selected to this year’s Pro Bowl as a special teamer. One of the best gunners in the league.

Panthers inactives:

Injured: CB Stephon Gilmore, T Cam Erving.

Scratches: S Sean Chandler, DE Azur Kamara, G Deonte Brown, DE Austin Larkin. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 2, 2022

As for the Carolina Panthers, starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore is inactive as expected along with starting offensive lineman Cam Erving.

Most importantly, edge rusher Brian Burners and linebacker Shaq Thompson both made it off of the COVID-19/Reserve list in time and will be active in this game. However, Haason Reddick, the team’s sack leader, did not. He is not listed on the inactives list because he remains on the reserve list instead.

In place of Cam Erving at left tackle, rookie offensive lineman Brady Christensen will start. That should be a plus matchup for Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport who has played very well as of late with sacks in five of his last six starts.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.