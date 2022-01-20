Fleur-de-Links, January 20: More mock drafts link Saints to quarterbacks

Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder.

Many mock drafts are linking the Saints to multiple quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Looking at the hole at the wide receiver position that the Saints need to address in the offseason.

Analyzing how the 2021 season exposed a weakness at wide receiver for the Saints.

A look back at Alvin Kamara’s 2021 season.

Saints 2022 opponents ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ARq411kirV — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 19, 2022

Since Sean Payton was hired by the #Saints 16 years ago today I dug into @wdsu video vault.



Here are excerpts from 2 reports I did back then:



1. Payton day he was hired

2. Payton one week into the job, at @seniorbowl hiring a staff.#TakeMeBackTuesday pic.twitter.com/vyFwgU20Xh — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 19, 2022