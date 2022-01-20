 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, January 20: More mock drafts link Saints to quarterbacks

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest Photo by Logan Whitton/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints pick up different rookie QB in latest mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder.

Would the Saints draft a quarterback with the 18th pick? Early mock drafts think so - NOLA

Many mock drafts are linking the Saints to multiple quarterbacks.

Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Willis to WFT, Pickett to Saints, Corral to Steelers - Bleacher Report

ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Mock draft 2.0 reaction: Saints fill two top needs in Dane Brugler’s latest projection - The Athletic

Dane Brugler of The Athletic predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers - Fox 8 Live

Looking at the hole at the wide receiver position that the Saints need to address in the offseason.

Even if Saints get a healthy Michael Thomas back, 2021 proved they need more talent - NOLA

Analyzing how the 2021 season exposed a weakness at wide receiver for the Saints.

Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints

A look back at Alvin Kamara’s 2021 season.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...