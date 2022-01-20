Fleur-de-Links, January 20: More mock drafts link Saints to quarterbacks

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints pick up different rookie QB in latest mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles
Pro Football Focus predicts that the Saints will draft Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder.
Would the Saints draft a quarterback with the 18th pick? Early mock drafts think so - NOLA
Many mock drafts are linking the Saints to multiple quarterbacks.
Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Willis to WFT, Pickett to Saints, Corral to Steelers - Bleacher Report
ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Mock draft 2.0 reaction: Saints fill two top needs in Dane Brugler’s latest projection - The Athletic
Dane Brugler of The Athletic predicts that the Saints will draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers - Fox 8 Live
Looking at the hole at the wide receiver position that the Saints need to address in the offseason.
Even if Saints get a healthy Michael Thomas back, 2021 proved they need more talent - NOLA
Analyzing how the 2021 season exposed a weakness at wide receiver for the Saints.
Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A look back at Alvin Kamara’s 2021 season.
Saints 2022 opponents ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ARq411kirV— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 19, 2022
Since Sean Payton was hired by the #Saints 16 years ago today I dug into @wdsu video vault.— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) January 19, 2022
Here are excerpts from 2 reports I did back then:
1. Payton day he was hired
2. Payton one week into the job, at @seniorbowl hiring a staff.#TakeMeBackTuesday pic.twitter.com/vyFwgU20Xh
Why YALL GOT ME HYPED ALREADY https://t.co/LIOEILOJv7— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) January 19, 2022
Loading comments...