CSC Podcast: Discussing the Sean Payton Rumors

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle discusses the annual rumors about Coach Sean Payton. He discusses the rumors about Coach Payton mulling retirement to pursue TV, the “connections” Coach has with the Dallas Cowboys and the long-shot Chicago Bears. Listen in for why Sean Payton is not leaving the Saints any time soon and hopes to get to another Super Bowl.

