Fleur-de-Links, January 21: Stats suggest troubling trend of no-calls in Saints games

New Orleans Saints News:
2021 was just a taste of the impact Deonte Harty can have for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
A summary of Deonte Harty’s stats from the 2021 season.
‘No-calls’ haunt the New Orleans Saints, numbers suggest its worse than one playoff call - ESPN
Stats over the past four years suggest a disturbing trend of a lack of penalties called against Saints opponents.
Michael Thomas returning would provide safety net to Saints QB - Canal Street Chronicles
Analyzing how, no matter who the quarterback is for the Saints, retaining Michael Thomas for the 2022 season would be a big step forward for the team’s offense.
Saints Fans React To The Sean Payton Speculation - The Spun
Saints fans online have pointed out Sean Payton is signed with the Saints through 2026, quashing rumors of him leaving the team.
Sean Payton Gossip Ain’t Worth the Hype - Saints News Network
Further reasons besides Sean Payton’s contract that support Payton staying with the Saints.
Former partner of Saints lineman Norman Hand booked with defrauding NFL retirees program of $60K - NOLA
Former romantic partner of late Saints player Norman Hand has been charges with stealing, “$60,000 from a healthcare program benefiting retired National Football League players and their families.”
Linebacker Demario Davis produces another All-Pro season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Demario Davis’ 2021 season.
D E M A R I O pic.twitter.com/XPMc3yAvFF— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 20, 2022
Coming home.. #WHODAT ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/MX1FSEOKcM— Kirk Merritt (@kirkmerritt33) January 21, 2022
Saints! Saints will take off to unbelievable height in 2022… propelling us into greatness in ‘23 ♂️ ⚜️ https://t.co/sLiYfrjboR— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 20, 2022
