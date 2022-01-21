Fleur-de-Links, January 21: Stats suggest troubling trend of no-calls in Saints games

A summary of Deonte Harty’s stats from the 2021 season.

Stats over the past four years suggest a disturbing trend of a lack of penalties called against Saints opponents.

Analyzing how, no matter who the quarterback is for the Saints, retaining Michael Thomas for the 2022 season would be a big step forward for the team’s offense.

Saints fans online have pointed out Sean Payton is signed with the Saints through 2026, quashing rumors of him leaving the team.

Further reasons besides Sean Payton’s contract that support Payton staying with the Saints.

Former romantic partner of late Saints player Norman Hand has been charges with stealing, “$60,000 from a healthcare program benefiting retired National Football League players and their families.”

A recap of Demario Davis’ 2021 season.

D E M A R I O pic.twitter.com/XPMc3yAvFF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 20, 2022