2022 Saints Mock Draft: Where do we currently stand?

It’s my first mock draft of the season! Be nice, I’m still knocking the rust off this old machine. Draft season has been one of my favorite parts of the NFL for some time now, and with this off season being so big for the New Orleans Saints, that will not be changing. So, taking into account that we have a long way to go in this process, how would I expect the Saints to draft? Who knows, but these are some names I think it’s worth at least getting used to.

Round 1, Pick 18 - WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

At this point of where we are with medicine, I truly am not worried about Williams’ recent ACL injury. He is an absurd talent that should not be around by pick 18. If the Saints can take advantage of a fall, they absolutely should. It’s no secret that the Saints aren’t very deep at wide receiver, and a Jameson Williams-type talent would go a long way on this roster. He would instantly be the best option behind Michael Thomas, but should things go poorly with Thomas, Williams has the real ability to be a WR1 in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 49 - OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Would this even be a New Orleans Saints draft without taking a big man from a small school? All jokes aside Raimann is an athletic giant that should be seriously considered early on in the draft. With the likely departure of Terron Armstead looming, it would be smart to find the future of the left side of the line. Raimann is a 6’7 300 lb. former Tight End who has everything he needs to be a franchise left tackle.

Another really impressive rep from Bernhard Raimann (#CentralMichigan, OT), mirrors to the inside but stays aware of the stunt and moves to intercept when it becomes necessary. pic.twitter.com/9Q2CWOn4dj — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) September 30, 2021

Round 3, Pick 99 - TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Jake Ferguson has consistently been the TE that I’ve been pounding the table for to this point of the draft process. I believe Ferguson will offer a more complete version of what the Saints hoped that Adam Trautman would become. He has a been a consistent producer for the Badgers for four years. His numbers never jumped off the page, but for what that Wisconsin offense is, I believe he performed very well. A TE duo of Big Fish and Ferguson could be very dynamic and well rounded.

Do not sleep on Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson. Good athlete in space, solid route runner too. Really like him if he declares for the draft. pic.twitter.com/a0rzyXkojP — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 29, 2019

Jake Ferguson (@jqfergy11) is an underrated tight end in the #B1G. He has strong hands, and is a great downfield blocker. He has become Jack Ferguson's go to target in third down.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/35fOfUmqo8 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 21, 2019

Round 4, Pick 116 - DL Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Filling in the Ohio State quota! Garrett is a pro-ready DL with a great story (returning to the field in the same year he was shot in the face.) He is a force that is constantly in the backfield. His presence would be a great addition to the rotation of the Saints. He brings the versatility that New Orleans seems to value along the defensive line. He had 7.5 sacks during his time at Ohio State, which is not at all a bad number for a big man such as himself. I know the Saints value their UDFA linemen, but I think it would be beneficial to invest a little bit more into the position.

Round 4, Pick 134 - WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

I’m doubling up at wide receiver! I’m not trying to watch more Kevin White and Kenny Stills lineups. Ezukanma is a player I’m fairly high on out of Texas Tech. He’s more of a quintessential Saints pick. Smaller school, big bodied, doesn’t sacrifice deep threat ability. The 6’3 220 lb. receiver amassed over 2,300 receiving yards and 17 TDs from scrimmage while in Lubbock. He has a high potential of fun in his game for Sean Payton to play around with.

Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma (#13) makes a great play here in the corner of the endzone.



The pass is slightly underthrown so Ezukanma has to adjust his speed and get his eyes around. He does both very well and uses hand strength + concentration skills to reel in this pass. pic.twitter.com/YZmxf2OlEL — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) November 3, 2021

Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma is a name that will be flying up draft boards.



He’s been unstoppable thru two games.



EE has showcased explosiveness, power, agility, and big-play prowess!pic.twitter.com/G2NwUGJdJf — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) September 14, 2021

Round 5, Pick 159 - S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Tycen Anderson is a perfect big safety for the Saints to add to their secondary. Day 3 is special teams day for New Orleans, and Anderson certainly will fit that mold. He’s a big safety that can sub in and eventually will be able to fill in for that Malcolm Jenkins role or be able to give Gardner-Johnson a breather. He’s a great tackler and overall smart football player.

Big fan of #Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson’s skillset. Two plays show his versatility to cover in the slot/make plays near the box.



Chases down screen on first play, flips hips to stay in phase on post from the slot receiver as a safety.



NFL team will love the tools. pic.twitter.com/DYqOhsXd4A — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 8, 2022

Round 6, Pick 214 - LB Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

Merlin Robertson is a linebacker that has shown flashes of greatness but hasn’t been the most consistent throughout his career. He has a jack of all trades, master of none vibe to him that I feel like the Saints could utilize. At this point of the draft, I would almost consider him a steal just because of the height of his roof. His floor is a solid rotational piece that contributes on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 233 - OL Aaron Frost, Nevada

Frost will certainly draw the eyes of some scouts that are watching Carson Strong and Romeo Doubs, two players that the Saints will at least do their due diligence on. He’s a high motor bully on the offensive line that would be a good depth piece to have for the eventual injuries that always seem to plague the New Orleans big men.

