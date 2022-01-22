 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Titans vs. Bengals: Divisional Playoff open thread

The first of today’s Saturday NFL Divisional Round doubleheader begins in Nashville! Join us here for the game!

By Wallace Delery
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Today, the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals in the first of two Divisional Playoff games. It’s an intriguing matchup of Cincy’s high-powered passing attack against Tennessee’s powerful rushing attack. Star power will certainly be on display with Cincy’s duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase squaring off against the returning Derrick Henry. It will be fun to see which of these teams punches their ticket to Championship Sunday. This should be a great way to start the first day of the Divisional Round!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#4 Cincinnati Bengals at #1 Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium - Nashville, Tennessee

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!

