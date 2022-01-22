Packers vs. 49ers: Divisional Playoff open thread

Tonight, the NFC’s top-seeded Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers in the second of two Divisional Playoff games. San Francisco comes into the game with the NFL’s third-ranked defense and is ready to face a tough test from the Green Bay passing attack. Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have been virtually unbeatable at home this season and we will see if that continues against the visiting 49ers. All that said, Rodgers has never beaten the 49ers in the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see if that continues here. It should also be interesting to see if Jimmy Garoppolo’s injuries can hold up through the bitter cold at Lambeau. This will be a great way to conclude the first day of the 2022 Divisional Playoff weekend!

NFC Divisional Playoff

#6 San Francisco 49ers at #1 Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game along with us!