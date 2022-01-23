Buccaneers vs. Rams: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams in the first of two Divisional Playoff games. Tampa comes into the game with the NFL’s top-ranked offense, but that offense is ailing along the offensive line, which couldn't have happened at a worse time, as now they face Von Miller, and the force of nature named Aaron Donald. Led by Tom Brady, the Bucs have virtually scored at will against teams not named the Saints but we will see if that continues, without key pieces against this dangerous Rams defense. This will be a great way to kick off the second day of the 2022 Divisional Playoff weekend!

NFC Divisional Playoff

#4 Los Angeles Rams at #2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game along with us!