Chiefs vs. Bills: Divisional Playoff open thread

Today, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the second of two Divisional playoff games. The reigning two-time AFC Champion Chiefs look to reach their fourth-consecutive AFC Championship Game while the Bills look to reach the AFC title game for a second-consecutive season. This game features two of the NFL’s best offenses in Kansas City’s third-ranked offense and Buffalo’s fifth-ranked offense, which should again make for a great showdown. Kansas City may have the homefield advantage, but Buffalo has the NFL’s top-ranked defense. This should make for an exciting conclusion to the 2022 Divisional Round!

AFC Divisional Playoff

#3 Buffalo Bills at #2 Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Network - CBS

Enjoy the game along with us!