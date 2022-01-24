Social media reactions after Bucs get eliminated from the playoffs

The New Orleans Saints might not have been playing this past weekend, but that didn’t stop Saints fans from watching the games with a vested interest in the various outcomes.

As between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, there was a divide among many Saints fans. Some wanted to make sure the Rams, the team that benefited from the pass interference no-call a few years ago to go to the Super Bowl and the team that blew a 17-point lead against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago to keep the Saints from reaching the postseason, experienced utter heartbreak. The majority of Saints fans wanted to make sure Tom Brady and the division rival (and I use the term “rival” loosely”) Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to win another Super Bowl.

In the end, the Brady’s Bucs got bounced, and Saints Twitter was there to drink up the tears. Here are some of the best reactions after the game:

Bucs fans:



Pregame: "We got this!"

1st Q: "I'm not worried."

2nd Q: "I'm a little worried."

3rd Q: "We lost this one."

"We still have a chance..."

"We might win..."

4th Q: "WE'RE GOING TO WIN!"

Final: "Not only did we lose, I don't know who our QB will be next season." — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) January 23, 2022

Quarterbacks to beat Tom Brady twice this year include Matthew Stafford, Trevor Siemian, and Taysom Hill — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) January 23, 2022

Heartbreaking Bucs loss is the best outcome — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) January 23, 2022

As Bucs fans liked to remind us last year, an NFC South banner isn’t worth anything. So the 2021 Bucs season should be remembered for turning the ball over five times and getting swept by the Saints pic.twitter.com/qR1ei3bttA — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) January 23, 2022

This is me thinking about @ShannonSharpe going in on @RealSkipBayless tomorrow especially now that his ship in Tompa Bay has sunk pic.twitter.com/icrjsb2LIW — Gene Higginbotham (@G_Higg) January 24, 2022

Drew Brees in the booth watching Brady's defense fail him on the final drive of a playoff game at home: pic.twitter.com/tmL5ZT2mAR — G (@WhenTheGsWalkIn) January 23, 2022

Any video that starts off in this position means you KNOW the person hurting https://t.co/DStfA2BmdS pic.twitter.com/mZR3ZpFmYC — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) January 24, 2022

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC , “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.