Fleur-de-Links, January 24: Saints DC set for interview with Chicago Bears

Reports continue to abound that Sean Payton might not return to the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

As Troy Aikman might be leaving for Thursday Night Football with Amazon, reports indicate that FOX Sports is interested in acquiring Sean Payton for Aikman’s position.

A summary of Marshon Lattimore’s 2021 season.

Looking at whether or not the Saints should re-sign Marcus Williams, as he will be entering the 2022 offseason as a free agent.

Reports indicate that Saints defensive coordinator will be interviewing for the head coach position with the Chicago Bears.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com predicts that the Saints will draft Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the 2022 draft.

The Saints have reportedly signed Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kirk Merritt.

Wouldn’t be a new year without a Sean Payton splash report. https://t.co/7ACRS7DgqS — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 23, 2022

I'd argue that no news is good news as far as the Saints are concerned. Sean Payton is under contract in New Orleans for three more seasons.



If that was actually close to changing, I'm highly doubtful things would be quiet. https://t.co/V4tnLLkVrd — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 23, 2022