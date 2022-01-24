Fleur-de-Links, January 24: Saints DC set for interview with Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints head coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for 2022 NFL season - NFL
Reports continue to abound that Sean Payton might not return to the New Orleans Saints in 2022.
FOX eyes Sean Payton if Troy Aikman bolts for Amazon - Yahoo! Sports
As Troy Aikman might be leaving for Thursday Night Football with Amazon, reports indicate that FOX Sports is interested in acquiring Sean Payton for Aikman’s position.
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore keeps getting better | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A summary of Marshon Lattimore’s 2021 season.
Marcus Williams is a free agent again. What happens this time? Overviewing the Saints’ DBs. - NOLA
Looking at whether or not the Saints should re-sign Marcus Williams, as he will be entering the 2022 offseason as a free agent.
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to interview for Bears head coach job - WDSU
Reports indicate that Saints defensive coordinator will be interviewing for the head coach position with the Chicago Bears.
NFL Draft 2022: Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson projected to New Orleans Saints in latest mock draft - 24/7 Sports
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com predicts that the Saints will draft Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the 2022 draft.
Dolphins lose receiver Kirk Merritt to New Orleans Saints - Sun Sentinel
The Saints have reportedly signed Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kirk Merritt.
Wouldn’t be a new year without a Sean Payton splash report. https://t.co/7ACRS7DgqS— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 23, 2022
I'd argue that no news is good news as far as the Saints are concerned. Sean Payton is under contract in New Orleans for three more seasons.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 23, 2022
If that was actually close to changing, I'm highly doubtful things would be quiet. https://t.co/V4tnLLkVrd
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is interviewing with the Bears next week, per source— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 21, 2022
